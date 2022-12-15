-
NPFL'23 MD7 Review: Lobi Stars continue fine run as Remo Stars drop first home points of the season
Lobi Stars of Markudi maintained their unbeaten run after six matches as they edged Dakkada FC while there was nothing to separate Remo Stars and Plateau United in an interesting tie in the NPFL match day 7 games, Nigeriasoccernet.com reports....
-
NPFL'23 MD7 Match Report: 3SC force Bendel Insurance to a draw
Shooting Stars Sports Club held group A league leaders, Bendela Insurance to a two all draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Sunday in their Nigeria Premier Football League match day 7 clash, Nigeriasoccernet.com reports.The Oluyole Warriors, after...
-
NPFL'23: Enyimba edge Gombe United in Gombe
Eight-time league champions, Enyimba International of Aba recorded their second away win of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL season at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe against Gombe United, Nigeriasoccernet.com reports.Through Chukwuemeka Obioma's goal, Enyimba saw off a tough...
-
NPFL'23: Nasarawa United get first of the season
Nasarawa United finally got sigh of relief after their first win in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL season against Kwara United at the Zaria Road Stadium, Jos on Saturday, Nigeriasoccernet.com reports.The Solid Miners were two nil to...
-
Kabir Dogo takes over Kwara United from Coach Mohammed Abdulazeez
Nigeriasoccernet.com can report that Coach Mohammed Abdulazeez who led Kwara United to CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages as resigned from his role as the head coach of the club.This was as a result of poor strings if result garnered...
-
Osimhen donates sporting materials to grassroot players in Nigeria
Super Eagles' striker, Victor Osimhen, donate hundreds of sporting materials to grassroot players in Nigeria.The lucrative Napoli striker is giving back to the Nigerian society the little God has given to him.Osimhen from not a very-rich background rose...
-
Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Iheanacho contribute a goal to Conte’s headache
Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho rendered the return of Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte unappealing after he added a goal and an assist to the Foxes’ 4-1 victory over the visitors, Nigeriasoccernet.com reports. Spurs, with boss Conte back in the...
-
'Why I Preferred to play for Germany than Nigeria " Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has revealed the reason behind his decision to choose Germany over Nigeria,The Bayern Munich winger was raised from the age of seven in England.The youngster played for both Germany and England at the...
-
“He always wants to do more – it’s never enough for him” Kristian Wilson speaks highly of Olise after his award
Crystal Palace forward, Micheal Olise after winning goal of the month award for January through his well taken 25 yard free kick, has gotten some accolades from his coach. Nigeriasoccenet.com reports.The first-team coach Kristian Wilson spoke of his enjoyment...
-
AFCON U17: Manu Garba upbeat of the chances of the Golden Eaglets to triumph
Coach Manu Garba is confident of Nigeria's male U-17 football team to go to the U-17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria and be victorious, Nigeriasoccernet.com reports.The two-time winner with the U-17 national team at the world stage believes...
